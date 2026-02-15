Gadag youth inspires rural peers with free mountaineering training

GADAG : The call of the mountain was irresistible. Hanumanthrao Kulkarni, 20, had his moment of epiphany while he was at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarakhand in 2023. He was a student of Bachelor of Business Administration and was in Uttarakhand as part of a stint with National Cadet Corps.

Over the last three years Hanumanthrao has been part of four expeditions to the Himalayas. This Gadag youth is now determined to play Sherpa to rural youths and give free mountaineering training to make them scale peaks of success in life.

Hanumanth is taking rural youths to Badami, Chitradurga, Shivamogga and the Western Ghats and training them in the theoretical and practical aspects of mountaineering like map reading, navigation, weather, medicines, mountain hygiene and mountaineering techniques.

Over the last few years, Hanumanth has imparted mountaineering skills to more than 50 youths from rural Gadag. He selected youths from Mundargi and Gadag taluks in the first phase. Hanumanth hails from a modest background. His father, Girish Kulkarni, runs a Xerox shop next to the Gadag Municipal council office. Girish was initially skeptical when Hanumanth first expressed his eagerness to scale mountains. It was an unusual ambition for a Gadag youth.

Girish finally gave his assent but asked Hanumanth to be prepared for challenging conditions, especially freezing temperatures in the range of -10 degree Celsius. In Uttarakhand, Hanumanth met people from across the world, including France, Australia and the US.

Hanumanth has undergone training in search and rescue operations. This will make him part of rescue team with the task of rescuing the climbers who get stuck in the mountains. The rescue members are given training in C-pulley and Z-pulley to save if anybody is stuck in an ice craft.