Bengaluru North resident pledges to adopt 20 strays after corporation drive

BENGALURU: With the Bengaluru North City Corporation facilitating adoption of stray dogs, a resident, Sujaya Jagadish, has pledged to care for 20 street dogs. Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said that all adopted dogs have been vaccinated (anti-rabies and combined vaccines), sterilised under the ABC programme, checked for health and tagged properly.

He said adopting street dogs contributes to humane population control, public health protection and overall animal welfare in the city. He appealed to citizens to come forward and adopt street dogs as part of their social responsibility.

Animal husbandry officials of the North City Corporation said Sujaya has assured them that she would provide proper food, shelter, medical care, and humane treatment to the adopted dogs.

The adoption process was carried out in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, following prescribed humane procedures.

The corporation will continue with the drive along with ABC and anti-rabies vaccination programmes. Interested citizens can contact the Animal Husbandry Department to adopt street dogs, the officials said.

For adoption enquiries: Email: adyelahanka@gmail.com

Contact: Chief Veterinary Officer Animal Husbandry Department Bengaluru North City Corporation Amruthahalli Main Road, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru