Bike taxi pilots in Bengaluru allege targeted harassment by auto drivers

BENGALURU: Bike taxi riders in the city have alleged a pattern of targeted harassment in which groups of auto drivers book bike taxis and confront riders at pick-up points, attempting to intimidate them into stopping work.

According to multiple riders, when they reach the pick-up point, auto drivers gather around them, create chaos, and pressurise to cancel the trip, delete the app, and abandon the job. Riders say they are being deliberately singled out, turning routine trips into tense and intimidating encounters.

Syed Lukman, a bike taxi rider, recounted being called to a location through a booked ride and then confronted by a group of auto drivers. “They told me to delete the application and not to do this job, saying we are taking away their livelihood,” he said. Lukman added that he was not physically harmed but was warned that they would not spare him if he continued working.

The fear of such confrontations has forced many bike taxi riders to alter their daily operations. Several riders now park metres away from the designated pick-up point and wait for customers to approach them, while others avoid certain areas altogether. They say these precautions are necessary to avoid being surrounded, threatened, or drawn into arguments.

Ravi (name changed), a bike taxi rider said, “We are usually alone, and the confrontation leads to unnecessary arguments. We are scared to accept requests in some areas because they may gang up on us,” he added, noting that the anxiety has become part of his daily work.

While riders emphasise that not all auto drivers are involved, they allege that some groups continue to gang up and create fear among bike taxi riders, raising serious concerns about their safety and the effectiveness of the High Court order permitting their operations.