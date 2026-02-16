Decode the 'love language' of modern relationships

Sneaky Link

A secret hookup or relationship kept off social media and away from friends. It’s low-key, no-label and often strictly physical with zero public acknowledgement.

eg: We aren’t dating-dating, he’s just my sneaky link!

Monkey-barring

When an individual stays in a relationship while lining up the next one. When the new person starts showing interest, they slowly let go of their previous partner.

eg: He was monkey-barring, he had the next girlfriend ready, before this relationship

Delusionship

When one person believes they’re in a full-fledged relationship, while the other sees it as casual. It thrives on mixed signals.

eg: I thought he liked me because he liked my Instagramstory. I think I was in a delusionship

Zip-coding

Judging someone or deciding their dating potential based on where they live.

eg: She is zip-coded to Bengaluru boys!

Freak Matching

When two people bond over their eccentric energy or sometimes their shared quirks, chaos, and niche interests.

eg: From music taste to chaotic energy, they are freak matching so hard.

Beige Flag

A behaviour that is mildly odd but not a dealbreaker.

eg: He clapped after eating food, I think that’s a beige flag

Sunset Clause

Entering a relationship with a spoken expiry date – common in long-distance setups.

eg: We both knew the relationship had a sunset clause, since she was moving abroad after the internship

Micromance

Small, intentional gestures such as sharing playlists,

sending memes and remembering coffee orders, which

typically build intimacy in subtle ways.

eg: We send each other morning playlists, it’s my favourite kind of micromance.

Wildflowering

Taking it slow by casually dating different people while discovering yourself.

eg: I’m not settling down yet, I am just wildflowering and figuring it out.

Roaching

Finding out the person you’re dating is also dating several other people at the same time –without telling you. It’s like spotting a roach and realising there are many hiding.

eg: I really thought we were exclusive, little did I know she was roaching!