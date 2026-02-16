Here's what Bengaluru feels about cricket making a comeback at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Last June, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought home the IPL cup after 17 years of almost-misses, setting the city afire with jubilant celebrations. But in that moment, when it felt like nothing could go wrong after a much-awaited victory, a deadly stampede at the gates of Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed the lives of 11 people, including two minors, trying to enter the hastily organised celebrations. Several major games which would have otherwise happened at the stadium like the ICC Women’s World Cup, the Women’s Premiere League and the currently underway ICC Men’s T20 have all been unable to use the iconic stadium. Speculation also swirled that RCB would move out of its home base to new venues.

With confirmation that the stadium will open its doors to fans again for the IPL – with several new safety measures in place – CE speaks to Bengaluru’s cricket lovers asking them if they are ready to reclaim Chinnaswamy Stadium again?