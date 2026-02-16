Parties groom women for GBA election debut

BENGALURU: Following the reservation for women and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections 2026, political parties, including the Congress, BJP, and AAP, are gearing up to groom future women corporators, mayors, and deputy mayors.

On January 9, the state government published a draft notification of reservations for wards under the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), OBC Category A and B, women, and general categories for elections across Bengaluru’s five city corporations. Notably, 175 out of 369 seats have been reserved for women.

Party leaders stated that while grooming workers is an ongoing process, efforts accelerate during election cycles. Special camps are being conducted to train women aspirants in everything from handling media and addressing public grievances to verifying the latest draft voters’ lists.

AN Nataraj Gowda, Congress Chief Spokesperson, told TNIE, “We have received around 1,800 applications so far, over 800 of which are from women. These applicants range from grassroots party workers to relatives of established politicians. They will be scrutinised and finalised before the elections are announced. Our media, social media, and manifesto committees are all involved in the grooming process.”

He added that because problems vary by ward, potential candidates are trained accordingly. “The media and social media wings train them on public speaking and digital presence. They are even taught to analyze voters’ lists to identify supporters or neutral voters,” he said.