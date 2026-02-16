Three-year-old boy drowns during maternity shoot in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A three-year-old boy drowned after falling into an artificial pond at Shire Photo Studio, a pre-wedding shoot location in Giddenahalli under the Madanayakanahalli police limits on Saturday afternoon. It is alleged that his mother was busy with the maternity photoshoot of her friend when the tragedy occurred.

The boy, Lakshmeer, was the son of Charan Raj, a private firm employee, and Swathi, a homemaker, who are residents of Amruthahalli Main Road.

The police said Swathi and Lakshmeer were at the studio around 2.30 pm. She allegedly left the child unattended for about 15 minutes during the photoshoot. It is suspected that, the child wandered off while playing, fell into the four-foot-deep pond, and drowned.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The postmortem was conducted at the Nelamangala Government Hospital on Sunday. Based on a complaint filed by the child’s grandfather, Ramesh Babu, the Madanayakanahalli police registered a case. Raj is abroad and is expected to return on Monday.