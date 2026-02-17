Bengaluru boy is state topper in JEE Main Phase 1 exam

BENGALURU: A Vishnu Sai Theja, a student of Narayana CO School, Kaveri Bhavan, in Bengaluru, has emerged as the state topper in JEE Phase 1 exams with an overall NTA percentile of 99.9992454. On Monday, National Testing Agency (NTA) announced JEE Main 2026-Phase 1 results.

Vishnu scored 100 in Physics, 99.99 in Chemistry and 99.97 in Mathematics.

Speaking to TNIE, Vishnu said, “I always aspired to study in IIT or IISc and my interest is in pursuing computer science and artificial intelligence. I am preparing for JEE Phase 2 exams now. Around 2,50,000 students are selected from the best score from Phase 1 and Phase 2. I studied every day for almost four hours after coming from school. The teachers at Narayana CO School mentored me to face the exams and a lot of mock tests were given to prepare students for the exams.”

Speaking on the occasion, a Narayana Group spokesperson said, “Vishnu Sai Theja’s performance exemplifies what disciplined preparation, expert mentoring, and a strong academic ecosystem can achieve. Our consistent track record of producing Karnataka toppers year after year is a testament to our focus on academic success.”

Students aspiring to study in IITs across India, are now gearing up for JEE Main session 2 and JEE Advanced. Around 13,55,293 students registered for phase 1 exams and 13,04,653 students appeared for the exams.