Hay There! East Asian communities welcome Lunar New Year

Every year, sometime between late January and mid-February, nearly a quarter of the world – across East Asian countries – pauses to celebrate the New Year, to mark the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Today, as fireworks light up skies across East Asia with red lanterns flooding streets and kitchens getting busier with reunion dinner preparations, miles away in Bengaluru, expats and Chinese descendants, too, are indulging in their share of celebrations, welcoming the Year of the Fire Horse.

Malaysian entrepreneur Jimmy Yeoh, who has lived in Bengaluru since 2012, recalls the memories of celebrations, back home in Penang where Lunar New Year is loud, crowded and fun. “It’s open house and is constantly filled with food and conversation.” For him, instead of dozens of relatives, the rhythm is softer now with a small group of close friends in the city. “Festivals become less about geography and more about the people around you,” he shares.