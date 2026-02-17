Karnataka HC directs GBA to inspect PGs for violations

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the jurisdictional Medical Officer of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), along with the Additional Director of Town Planning (ADTP), to inspect each of the properties of the members of the Paying Guest Accommodation Welfare Association and other petitioners in the city to ascertain whether they have complied with terms and conditions which are part of the guidelines issued to grant trade licence to all paying guests, as prescribed in the order dated August 7, 2024, issued by the Chief Commissioner.
“They would have to examine whether the construction which has been put up by the respective petitioners and members of petitioner No.1 is in accordance with the plan sanction granted. If no plan sanction has been granted, if it is in accordance with the applicable building by-laws (in all regards), the user of the premises is so permitted under the relevant Zonal Regulations”, said the court, adding that the inspection has to be carried out commencing from 10.30 am on February 18, 2026, and endeavored to be completed within two weeks thereafter.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after the petitioners’ counsel submitted that they have already complied with the requirements prescribed in the order, and even though the notices in question have been issued to them on various dates in March, July and October 2025 by the BBMP authorities.
The court was hearing the petition filed by the Paying Guest Accommodation Welfare Association in 2025, questioning the legality of the notices issued to them.
The court stated that the petitioners could participate in the inspection if they chose to do so or depute their representatives to do so. In the event of the petitioners not participating in the inspection and/or not cooperating with the inspection, they would not be entitled to any equitable consideration, the court added, adjourning the further hearing to March 16.
The then BBMP had issued guidelines to all PGs while issuing trade licences to them as per Section 305 of the BBMP Act, 2020, which specifies 10 terms and conditions including installation of CCTV surveillance, cleanliness and hygiene, potable drinking water, FSSAI license, availability of at least one security guard, fire safety clearance, display of helpline number of BBMP and police, availability of first aid kit and solid waste segregation in PGs.
In the order, the then BBMP instructed all the Health Officers and others to monitor compliance of these conditions once in six months.