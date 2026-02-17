Karnataka HC directs GBA to inspect PGs for violations

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the jurisdictional Medical Officer of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), along with the Additional Director of Town Planning (ADTP), to inspect each of the properties of the members of the Paying Guest Accommodation Welfare Association and other petitioners in the city to ascertain whether they have complied with terms and conditions which are part of the guidelines issued to grant trade licence to all paying guests, as prescribed in the order dated August 7, 2024, issued by the Chief Commissioner.

“They would have to examine whether the construction which has been put up by the respective petitioners and members of petitioner No.1 is in accordance with the plan sanction granted. If no plan sanction has been granted, if it is in accordance with the applicable building by-laws (in all regards), the user of the premises is so permitted under the relevant Zonal Regulations”, said the court, adding that the inspection has to be carried out commencing from 10.30 am on February 18, 2026, and endeavored to be completed within two weeks thereafter.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after the petitioners’ counsel submitted that they have already complied with the requirements prescribed in the order, and even though the notices in question have been issued to them on various dates in March, July and October 2025 by the BBMP authorities.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the Paying Guest Accommodation Welfare Association in 2025, questioning the legality of the notices issued to them.