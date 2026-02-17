On a high RaGa

In the world of Carnatic music, the names Ranjani and Gayatri are often spoken in a single breath. Yet to understand the alchemy of their partnership, one must first look at the two distinct musical minds that forged it. Their musical identities was built on a dual pillar: a mother’s disciplined training and a father’s deep devotion to tradition. The environment allowed the RaGa sisters to develop their individual listening sensibilities and responses to music before they ever consciously came together. “Music was never presented as an ambition or a destination. Those individual impressions later became the foundation on which our shared musical identity was built,” says Ranjani, during an interview with the powerhouse duo in Bengaluru.

Sharing the joy of being conferred with this year’s Padma Shri, Gayatri stresses that they, as a team, realise that the award is as much about responsibility as recognition. “Travel has taught us that audiences listen deeply when the music is honest. The honour is a reminder to continue our work with care and gratitude,” she says, as Ranjani adds, “The love and goodwill from family, friends and rasikas are overwhelming. Humble pranams to our gurus. We dedicate this honour to them and our families.”

Looking back, the sisters admit there was no single ‘aha’ moment that defined their partnership. It was probably a gradual realisation through countless songs that their union allowed the music to unfold in ways neither could achieve alone. Looking ahead, they aim to keep their focus on sadhana (practice), with the duo now gearing up for their upcoming appearance at the Udupa Music Festival to be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, between February 20 and 22.

Their individual strength makes collaborative performances resonant. To the audience, their synchronisation may feel like second nature, however, the sisters are quick to point out that instinctive harmony is half the story. “These conversations are honest and they help refine our musical choices,” says Gayatri. Ranjani continues, “Once a decision is arrived at, however, we commit to it fully. On stage, this prior engagement allows us to flow intuitively, trusting that the music has already been shaped through dialogue and mutual respect.”