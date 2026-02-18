Bengalureans may soon be allowed to carry sealed liquor bottles on Metro

BENGALURU: Bengalureans travelling on Namma Metro may soon be allowed to carry liquor bottles, provided they are sealed.

Sources in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the issue has been discussed on multiple occasions and was taken up again at a recent meeting. While there is in-principle approval, implementation is likely to take some time, the sources said.

“We will follow the Delhi model. Currently, carrying liquor is allowed on the airport line of the Delhi Metro. Once Namma Metro is connected to the airport, which is expected in about two years, liquor will be allowed,” a source said.

BMRCL officials said there is no requirement for special permission or a separate licence to allow liquor bottles. Once approved, the provision will be incorporated into the Metro’s rules and orders.

“At present, it is not allowed, and there is no specific reason for it. People are permitted to travel on Metro trains even after consuming alcohol, as it is a public transport system. However, consumption must be within permissible limits,” an official said.

The official, however, could not clearly define the permissible limits, but stressed that passengers should not misbehave or cause discomfort to others.