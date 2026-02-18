Mega coaching terminal project shifted to Yelahanka

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said on Tuesday that the proposed mega coaching terminal, which was to be set up near Devanahalli, will now be built in Yelahanka.

Speaking after flagging off four pairs of express trains with an additional experimental stoppage at Nayandahalli station, he said, “The final location survey for the terminal has been sanctioned by the Railway Board.”

The additional experimental stoppage in Nayandahalli will be provided by Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru Chamundi Express (16215/16216), Mysuru–Bagalkot Basava Express (17307/17308), Tuticorin–Mysuru Express (16235/16236), and Mysuru–Pandharpur Gol Gumbaz Express (16535/16536).

Stating that a long-pending demand has been fulfilled, Somanna said the stoppage will benefit students, workers and office-goers living in Nayandahalli and surrounding areas.

He said Rs 7,748 crore has been earmarked for railway projects in the state in this budget. Work on projects worth Rs 52,950 crore is in progress across the state. The quadrupling project between Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield is progressing swiftly, he added.

The minister inaugurated the reconstructed road over bridge (ROB) No 431 between Vijayanagar and Padarayanapura. Built at a cost of Rs 14.10 crore, the new structure is expected to ease congestion and improve safety along the busy Mysuru–Bengaluru railway line.