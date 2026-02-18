No summer water crisis for Bengaluru as KRS, Kabini hold over 52 tmcft: BWSSB

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is unlikely to face any drinking water crisis this summer, with 52.39 thousand million cubic (tmc) feet of water currently available in its key sources—Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) and Kabini dams—according to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

With summer expected to set in by March and temperatures already rising, concerns have been growing among residents of Bengaluru over possible water shortages and staggered supply. However, BWSSB officials have assured that there is adequate water to meet the city’s drinking water needs.

BWSSB has written to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd (CNNL) seeking reservation of 11 tmcft of water until July exclusively for Bengaluru’s drinking water requirements.

“As of Tuesday, 39.0 tmcft of water, including dead storage, is available at KRS, while Kabini has 13.39 tmcft. Together, this is sufficient for drinking water purposes. As in previous years, we will also implement measures to prevent wastage during peak summer,” a senior BWSSB official said.

The official added that water levels at the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam—a major source for both Bengaluru’s water supply and irrigation—stand at 117 feet, against its full capacity of 124 feet. This is significantly higher compared to 92 feet recorded during the same period in February 2025.

Confirming receipt of BWSSB’s request, CNNL Superintending Engineer Raghuram said sufficient water is currently available in both KRS and the Kabini Dam. He noted that water has been earmarked for drinking purposes, while CNNL is also mandated to release 1,000 cusecs into the river to maintain continuous flow.