No summer water crisis for Bengaluru as KRS, Kabini hold over 52 tmcft: BWSSB
BENGALURU: Bengaluru is unlikely to face any drinking water crisis this summer, with 52.39 thousand million cubic (tmc) feet of water currently available in its key sources—Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) and Kabini dams—according to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
With summer expected to set in by March and temperatures already rising, concerns have been growing among residents of Bengaluru over possible water shortages and staggered supply. However, BWSSB officials have assured that there is adequate water to meet the city’s drinking water needs.
BWSSB has written to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd (CNNL) seeking reservation of 11 tmcft of water until July exclusively for Bengaluru’s drinking water requirements.
“As of Tuesday, 39.0 tmcft of water, including dead storage, is available at KRS, while Kabini has 13.39 tmcft. Together, this is sufficient for drinking water purposes. As in previous years, we will also implement measures to prevent wastage during peak summer,” a senior BWSSB official said.
The official added that water levels at the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam—a major source for both Bengaluru’s water supply and irrigation—stand at 117 feet, against its full capacity of 124 feet. This is significantly higher compared to 92 feet recorded during the same period in February 2025.
Confirming receipt of BWSSB’s request, CNNL Superintending Engineer Raghuram said sufficient water is currently available in both KRS and the Kabini Dam. He noted that water has been earmarked for drinking purposes, while CNNL is also mandated to release 1,000 cusecs into the river to maintain continuous flow.
“Drinking water is supplied to villages and Bengaluru from both KRS and Kabini. However, water for perennial crops is drawn only from KRS. Whenever irrigation water is released from KRS, drinking water will be released from Kabini to TK Halli, and the supply will be managed accordingly,” Raghuram said. He added that depending on evaporation and river flow requirements, around 12–15 tmcft of water will be released for agricultural and industrial use.
Although the summer management plan extends only till the end of May, BWSSB is keen on reserving water till July to avert any emergency. The board is considering imposing penalties for wastage of potable water, particularly for activities such as road washing and car cleaning during peak summer. Restrictions on the use of drinking water in swimming pools are also under consideration.
Additionally, BWSSB may reintroduce the registration of private water tankers to prevent harassment and overcharging of customers. To support areas facing local shortages, the board has deployed its ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ service, comprising 108 EPA-coated tankers, to supply water to the outskirts and central business district if supplies from its 55 filling centres fall short.