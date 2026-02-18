Posing as cops, robbers loot couple of Rs 20 lakh cash, 500 g gold in Bengaluru home

BENGALURU: Posing as policemen, a gang of robbers robbed a couple at their house in BEL Layout on Monday of Rs 20 lakh in cash and nearly 500 grams of gold ornaments.

The Byadarahalli police have registered a case. The accused entered the victim’s house claiming to see the CCTV footage, as there were thefts in the area. Out of the four accused, two gained entry into the house by posing as policemen attached to the Yelahanka police station, while the other two were waiting outside.

The incident happened in the residence of Hombale Gowda, a realtor and a civil contractor. Gowda, his wife Mangalamma and their two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter were at home. Gowda’s son and daughter-in-law had gone outside. Police said that the accused had committed the robbery within 20 minutes.

Gowda, who opened the door, was held at knife point. The couple’s hands and legs were tied. They even gagged them with a cloth.

They have also taken away the mobiles and the CCTV DVR. Surprisingly, they have not taken the mangalasutra of Mangalamma. The accused has not touched the girl. “Two teams have been formed,” said an officer.