Reading Between Times: This tiny library is a hidden gem in Malleswaram

Away from the hubbub of the city stands Malleswaram’s Gupta Circulating Library, a space where time seems to be frozen in the past. With handwritten ledgers, paper receipts and shelves stacked with well-thumbed books, the single-room library lies as a strong reminder of a Bengaluru that once revolved around reading physical books.

Established in January 1952 by GR Jyothiprakash Gupta and his brother, then 10 and 12 years old, respectively, the library has an untold story that remains close to its heart and core. “We had no father and nobody to look after us, hence we started working. There was no other option,” Gupta recalls.

What began as a small convenience store where they sold essential groceries, milk, newspapers and magazines, gradually evolved into a full-fledged circulating library. “Back in the days, there was no entertainment like television, mobile phones, like today. Our days revolved around books, cinemas and parks and reading meant everything,” he says. As the reading culture flourished, the duo slowly phased out other trades and focused entirely on books and newspapers. Over time, Gupta Circulating Library became a significant name in the city’s print ecosystem, he remembers.

At its peak, the family ran five to six shops across Bengaluru, supported by over 50 workers and distributors. Gupta himself would cycle 30-40 kilometres a day, carrying heavy bundles of newspapers for delivery. The library also became the sole distributor in Bengaluru for many publications, including prominent newspapers and magazines.

In an age of algorithms and screens, Gupta Circulating Library survives as a living archive, as he notes, “There are youngsters who visit the library after learning about the place through online platforms like Instagram. People like the place for its vintage charm and non-technical process of the old-school library.”