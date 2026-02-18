The first real moment was when I was around four or five years old. I heard a melody on a telephone line and it stuck with me. As I kept going back to music instinctively, I realised this wasn’t a phase, it was something I couldn’t imagine my life without,” says Meghalaya-born singer Daiaphi Lamare aka Reble, who recently graduated from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Bengaluru and is set to perform at Homegrown Music Showcase on February 20.

‘Pyaase-pyasse in mere labon ke liye….’ the lyrics roll in, and then her verse cuts through! The visual is cinematic and for a second, it feels more like the opening sequence of a documentary on Reble – grainy childhood visuals, a young girl staring at a receiver, sound travelling through wires and destiny humming in static. The music slowly fades and we are back to reality, but the focus remains on Reble, the name and the person behind it. “Reble represents a side of me that isn’t afraid to be loud, confrontational or honest. It’s tied to my ego, confidence and sometimes even anger. When I write or perform as Reble, I allow myself to say things I might otherwise hold back. But Reble isn’t separate from me – she’s a part of Daiaphi. They coexist.”

Growing up on a playlist swinging from Eminem’s ferocity to Andre 3000’s eccentric genius to Linkin Park’s angst, she absorbed lessons from each. “Eminem taught me rawness, emotional expression and technical ability. Andre 3000 taught me individuality; that you don’t have to sound like anyone else to be great. Linkin Park helped me vent. That mix is probably why my music doesn’t sit in one box,” she shares.