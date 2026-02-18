Take it or leave it? Bengalureans add on to the fertility leave debate

While this displays an outward intent of empathy, it also suggests a gap in organisational trust. It begs the question: why do we need a specific ‘label’ for leave to be compassionate toward an employee’s absence? In an era of hyper-sharing, we must protect boundaries. Support should always be an option, but must be the employee’s choice whether to disclose the reason for absence. If perceived mainly as a benefit for women, it risks layering a ‘fertility bias’ on top of the existing motherhood penalty. By hyper-segmenting leave into ‘types’ (fertility, bereavement, etc.), we risk creating a hierarchy of needs where those who don’t fit into a category feel their personal exigencies are less valid. I value humaneness over handbooks. You cannot ‘codify’ a culture of care; it is lived through leadership, not a list of benefits.
Having fertility leave as a distinct category [like period leave] can be considered necessary support, especially for women undergoing fertility treatment. It often involves medical procedures and frequent hospital visits, with a significant impact on physical, emotional and mental well-being. Since workplaces already recognise medical and maternity leave, fertility leave would act as an extension of this support. However, aspects of fertility and sexual health are deeply personal, it is essential that employers ensure strict confidentiality and privacy while implementing such policies. Although it includes medical intervention, it differs from medical leave as it does not arise from illness and involves more intimate circumstances. This distinction makes it even more important to have a separate category of fertility leave.
In many workplaces, conversations around fertility are still quite private or even uncomfortable. So hearing that a company openly acknowledges fertility challenges feels progressive and empathetic. As someone newly married, family planning is naturally a topic that comes up. Fertility decisions are personal but the physical, emotional and financial impact can significantly affect work life. A fertility policy signals long-term support – it shows the company understands women don’t have to choose between career and family. It also reduces financial anxiety and builds emotional trust with the employer. Moreover, it tells me that the company sees women as long-term contributors, not short-term employees who might leave after marriage.
IVF comes with a host of physical changes in the couple going through it along with much anxiety and stress. Since the initial phase consists of daily hormonal injections, women may notice physical changes such as bloating, heaviness, nausea, weakness and fatigue. When combined with daily pricks, it causes discomfort and mild pain. The couple has to come for frequent, almost daily appointments, undergo regular scans, and take leave on days that oocyte pickup and embryo transfer is planned. However, the challenge remains on how to calibrate such leave, whether the leave may be restricted to intensive treatment or all steps in IVF. Firms should take a call so that the environment is supportive to the couple. Rest after IVF is one of the most common myths. Though initially thought to be helpful, many studies have now proven that absolute bed rest is not necessary post an embryo transfer. Following the procedure, rest of 24-48 hours is enough.
Fertility benefits can help normalise conversations around reproductive health and reduce stigma. However, there’s a real privacy concern. By utilising these benefits, employees may inadvertently signal their parenting plans to their employer, unintentionally impacting how they are treated at work. The policy is especially helpful for couples undergoing fertility treatments, as it provides financial and emotional support during a stressful time. However, it shouldn’t stop there. To ensure fairness, companies could broaden the framework to support other significant life or health challenges as well. I wouldn’t choose to join a company solely because of this policy. However, it does say a lot about the company’s culture.
Fertility leave should only be for people having intense treatments (like IVF) that are physically or hormonally draining. To get this leave, a patient must provide a note from a fertility doctor. This will confirm that they are in a treatment cycle and explain exactly why they require time off. Providing everyone with fertility leave, regardless of their medical situation, could lead to staffing issues and create an unfair work environment for others. By only giving leave to those who medically need it, we can support the right people while keeping the business running smoothly. A structured approach will also reduce the need for repeated sick leave and help ensure a more stable work-life balance for women undergoing treatment. Therefore, every company should establish a clear written fertility policy outlining eligibility criteria, required documentation, duration of leave and whether it is paid or unpaid.