Take it or leave it? Bengalureans add on to the fertility leave debate

IVF comes with a host of physical changes in the couple going through it along with much anxiety and stress. Since the initial phase consists of daily hormonal injections, women may notice physical changes such as bloating, heaviness, nausea, weakness and fatigue. When combined with daily pricks, it causes discomfort and mild pain. The couple has to come for frequent, almost daily appointments, undergo regular scans, and take leave on days that oocyte pickup and embryo transfer is planned. However, the challenge remains on how to calibrate such leave, whether the leave may be restricted to intensive treatment or all steps in IVF. Firms should take a call so that the environment is supportive to the couple. Rest after IVF is one of the most common myths. Though initially thought to be helpful, many studies have now proven that absolute bed rest is not necessary post an embryo transfer. Following the procedure, rest of 24-48 hours is enough.