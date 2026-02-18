The last word: Dictionaries, their quiet glory and their uncertain afterlife

In my teenage years, I believed my father knew every word in the English language. Whenever I stumbled upon an unfamiliar phrase, I would run to him and he would explain it with the calm authority of a seasoned lexicographer. For years, I thought he was a walking dictionary. One of my proudest childhood moments came when I received my first dictionary as a prize at a school annual day – a heavy, dignified object that felt like a passport into a larger world.

As time passed, the dictionary quietly disappeared from my daily life. Words moved onto screens; curiosity became a search bar. Then one afternoon, in a dusty bookstore, I stumbled upon a rare 1949 second edition of Webster’s New International Dictionary – nearly 3,250 pages of linguistic ambition mounted on its own stand. This dictionary was put together by 207 specialists and had over 6,00,000 words! For $75, I carried home not just a book but a monument to patience. Opening it felt like returning to a slower, more deliberate relationship with language.

The story of dictionaries stretches far beyond personal memory. Ephraim Chambers’ Cyclopedia (1728) helped inspire Samuel Johnson’s monumental A Dictionary of the English Language (1755). Johnson spent eight years crafting definitions enriched with literary quotations, transforming lexicography into an art form. His personality leapt from every page and was later immortalised in James Boswell’s The Life of Samuel Johnson.

Across the Atlantic, Noah Webster reshaped language itself through A Compendious Dictionary of the English Language (1806) and An American Dictionary of the English Language (1828), simplifying spellings and forging an American linguistic identity. The ambition of lexicography reached its zenith with the Oxford English Dictionary, conceived in 1857 and published between 1884 and 1928 – a collaborative enterprise tracing the ancestry of words through hundreds of thousands of entries.

Alongside such works emerged projects like the Dictionary of National Biography, cataloguing lives with the same devotion lexicographers gave to vocabulary. But dictionaries are not solely Western; ancient glossaries in Mesopotamia and India’s Amarakosha (a thesaurus in Sanskrit) reveal humanity’s early desire to classify language. Today in India, bilingual dictionaries allow movement between languages.