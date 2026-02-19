Bengaluru man hacks wife to death suspecting fidelity, later attempts suicide

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death before attempting suicide in the early hours of Wednesday in Govindarajanagar police limits.

The accused, Kumar (65), allegedly killed his wife, Devamma (58), around 12.45 am while she was sleeping at their residence in Sanjeevini Nagar, Moodalapalya. Suspecting her fidelity, he attacked her with a machete, the police said.

Kumar had recently gone on a pilgrimage to Kerala with his family. During the trip, Devamma spoke to the driver and that was what triggered the suspicion in Kumar. He reportedly had frequent quarrels with her over the past month.

After the crime, Kumar allegedly called one of his sons and told him about the murder, saying he was planning to end his life as well. Kumar, a construction worker, and Devamma, who worked as housekeeper, had been married for nearly 40 years. “After killing my mother, he informed my brother. He also said he would end his life. My brother rushed to the house and rescued him,” Devamma’s daughter Shalini said.