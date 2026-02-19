Bengaluru woman dies after tour boat capsizes in Puducherry, four hospitalised

PUDUCHERRY: A 33-year-old woman from Bengaluru lost her life after a sightseeing boat capsized in the estuary at Veerampattinam in Puducherry on Thursday afternoon. Four others including two children have been hospitalised.

The deceased has been identified as Sunitha.

According to police, Sunitha had travelled to Puducherry with her husband Vijay, their children and their friends—a group of eight people—for a leisure trip.

The incident happened while returning from the ancient Greco-Roman trading port of Arikamedu in a boat.

During the ride, the boat was reportedly hit by a large wave, causing it to capsize. All the tourists were thrown into the water.

Local fishermen rushed to the spot and rescued the victims before shifting them to Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute.

While Sunitha was declared dead at the hospital, four others—two women and two children—were admitted and are currently receiving medical treatment. Three men were treated as outpatients and later discharged.

The boat driver Thangamani managed to escape unhurt. The boat owner, Satish, has been arrested by the Ariyankuppam police. Further investigation is underway.