From gaming loss to kidnap plot: Three held after ransom drama

BENGALURU: The Electronic City police rescued a kidnapped spa manager and arrested three accused, one of whom had lost misappropriated apartment funds in online gaming and wanted to earn it back through criminal ways.

The accused were identified as Manjunath (25), a facility manager at an apartment in Gottigere and resident of Bannerghatta; Prajwal (25), a manager at a private company and resident of Anekal; and Akshay (28), a car driver and resident Jigani and native of of Bengaluru South district. Akshay is also a murder accused in another case.

The victim, Ashith Jha (28) from Bihar, works as a manager at a Thai spa in Akshayanagar.

On February 15, Jha was heading home on a two-wheeler with another manager, Mallukumar, around 9 pm. Near Bettadasanapura, three men in a car allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler from behind.

The trio verbally abused them, assaulted Mallukumar with a machete and other weapons, bundled Jha into the car after blindfolding him and fled.

Mallukumar filed a complaint with the police later.