Garbage will be dumped at your houses: Dy CM Shivakumar warns BJP MLAs
BENGALURU: Reacting to the garbage crisis in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said BJP MLAs’ non-cooperation has led to the problem and warned that garbage would be dumped in front of their houses.
He said, “Action will be taken against those obstructing garbage disposal, whether they are MLAs or anyone else. They will be dealt with no mercy under the ESMA Act. Loads of garbage will be dumped in front of the houses of MLAs or BJP office,” he threatened.
On villagers from Billahalli on the outskirts of the city blocking garbage trucks heading to the landfill near the village, he said, “MLAs are blackmailing the government for funds, while objecting to disposing of waste in their constituencies. Manjula Arvind Limbavali and Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju have blackmailed us. If they keep objecting to the disposal of waste in their constituencies, where do we put the garbage? We will have to send it to the homes of R Ashoka, Vijayendra or the BJP party office.” He said blackmailing techniques are being used against the government to get funds for their constituencies.
The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has purchased two more spots for waste disposal and tenders have been called to set up processing plants. “We will decide on this after attending to a few legalities,” he added.
‘BJP responsible for lack of funds’
Asked about contractors threatening to stop work over nonpayment of dues and alleged increase in commission under the Congress government, he said, “Ask them to file a complaint about this. Let them first stop the work. Didn’t the Yediyurappa government tell the contractors not to take up work due to paucity of funds? Despite that, the BJP government issued contracts. They called for tenders way over allocated amounts. For example, they called for tenders worth Rs 30,000-40,000 crore when the budget allocation was only Rs 10,000 crore. How can it be resolved now?”
When pointed out that contractors are threatening to stop projects across the state, he said, “Those who want to stop work may do so. Our government is paying money as per the budget allocation. We also have humanity, and will try to do something after the budget.”
Govt surrendered to Andhra mafia: BJP
Commenting on the garbage issue, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that garbage has not been cleared in Bengaluru for the last three months. “Lorries are overflowing with garbage. The government has turned Bengaluru into a garbage city. The contractors’ association is preparing to halt all work,” he said.
The government should release funds immediately and resolve all the problems. Otherwise, people’s curse will hit them, he added.
He alleged that when contractors ask the government to clear their bills, the chief minister tells them to “come tomorrow” which never comes.
He alleged that ministers are making big packages and allotting the projects to Andhra Pradesh contractors and taking commission.
“Kalyana Karnataka works have been given to Telangana. Because of this, local contractors cannot grow. Match fixing is happening in the works. One has to give 7% to get the garbage contract, 7% to get the bills cleared and 7% for no-objection certificate. Only if 21% commission is given, work is possible. Andhra and Congress government mafia are controlling Bengaluru garbage. Members of the Contractors’ association have said they didn’t get a garbage tender,” he said.