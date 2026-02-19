Garbage will be dumped at your houses: Dy CM Shivakumar warns BJP MLAs

BENGALURU: Reacting to the garbage crisis in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said BJP MLAs’ non-cooperation has led to the problem and warned that garbage would be dumped in front of their houses.

He said, “Action will be taken against those obstructing garbage disposal, whether they are MLAs or anyone else. They will be dealt with no mercy under the ESMA Act. Loads of garbage will be dumped in front of the houses of MLAs or BJP office,” he threatened.

On villagers from Billahalli on the outskirts of the city blocking garbage trucks heading to the landfill near the village, he said, “MLAs are blackmailing the government for funds, while objecting to disposing of waste in their constituencies. Manjula Arvind Limbavali and Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju have blackmailed us. If they keep objecting to the disposal of waste in their constituencies, where do we put the garbage? We will have to send it to the homes of R Ashoka, Vijayendra or the BJP party office.” He said blackmailing techniques are being used against the government to get funds for their constituencies.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has purchased two more spots for waste disposal and tenders have been called to set up processing plants. “We will decide on this after attending to a few legalities,” he added.