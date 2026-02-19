Officials must act: Karnataka HC on Bengaluru traffic snarls

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday disposed of a public interest litigation filed by a city-based lawyer, seeking directions to address the issue of traffic congestion in the city, stating that it expects the authorities concerned to take necessary steps, as flagged by several authorities.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order, disposing of the petition filed by AV Amarnathan.

The court observed that the issue is to be addressed by the executive authorities concerned, as the petitioner himself stated that the authorities have flagged the issue. We expect that the authorities also take steps to address the issue alleged by the petitioner, the court added.

A direction is required to the Home Secretary and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to study the traffic congestion problem immediately, and take up urgent measures to mitigate traffic congestion, the petitioner prayed to the high court.