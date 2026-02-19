Twirl through Time: Bengaluru's History of Bridgerton-style Balls

In the aftermath of the Battle of Bangalore in 1791, four years before the Regency period started in England, the city was transitioning into a stronghold for the British East India Company and grand balls were the last thing on anyone’s mind. The British presence in the city was majorly of soldiers who often settled down with Indian women. However, this began to change when India came under the control of Queen Victoria after the revolt of 1857, with a new crop of eligible bachelor bureaucrats in need of wives. “Once the Queen took over, marrying ‘natives’ became strictly forbidden. Around this time, with the Suez Canal opening, it became much easier for British women to come to India in what were called ‘fishing fleets’. These ships would leave from Southampton full of young, eligible women, with their chaperones looking to find a man in India to marry,” explains historian Roopa Pai. Once here, the girls often had a few months to secure a husband and with him, their future. “Somebody [usually a relative] would put them up or they would pay for someone to host them, so they had a brief window. They would attend all the balls, usually in places like Ooty and Shimla, to find someone. Since India was called the jewel in the crown of the British empire, only the top officers were sent here so if you managed to marry one of them, your life was made. The ones who did not find a suitor were given a rather cruel name ‘returned empties.’