Two Bengaluru firms win Rs 50 lakhs each for sewage water projects

BENGALURU: Two Bengaluru-based companies -- EcoSTP Technologies Pvt Ltd and Transwater Systems Pvt Ltd -- won a purse of Rs 50 lakh each from Tata Group’s Titan for their work in agriculture and urban water management.

They, alongwith four other companies, were awarded at the second edition of the Design Impact Awards, whose focus this year lay on addressing water crises and management across India.

EcoSTP Technologies’ patented project Net Zero Sewage Treatment Technology utilises biomimicry – inspired by a cow’s stomach – to treat sewage without power, chemicals and human intervention. The project was tested at Environmental Management & Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), Bengaluru, where it boosted wastewater treatment efficiency by 15%.

Transwater Systems’ BOSON White Water System offers decentralised treatment plants in apartments and commercial buildings, producing potable-quality water for industrial use. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for a pilot project of installing a 50 million litres per day treatment facility at the Kadubeesanahalli BWSSB sewage treatment plant.