US delegation goes on whirlwind tour of Bengaluru

BENGALURU: US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt led a delegation of International Trade Administration (ITA) officials to Bengaluru, the first segment of a visit to India ahead of the Department of Commerce’s participation in the 2026 India AI Impact Summit.

While in the city on Tuesday, Kimmitt and the delegation met with several US and Indian tech companies and innovators to learn more about how they are investing in Artificial Intelligence, operationalising AI in their business models and creating US-India tech partnership opportunities. The delegation’s visits included Chevron Engine, Google Deepmind, South Park Commons and Biocon.

“It is a privilege to visit the heart of tech innovation in Bengaluru at such a critical juncture for the US-India relationship,” said Kimmitt. “The new, historic trade agreement between the US and India will cement our bilateral relationship for decades to come and promote the adoption of cutting-edge US technologies in the Indian market.”

In addition to industry meetings, Kimmitt, along with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command, joined the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum for a roundtable focused on defense cooperation in emerging technology. The discussion included advancing the objectives of the US-India trade deal, promoting US AI and tech exports and strengthening US industrial capacity to support security.