Dermatologist booked for terming Nandini products 'toxic' in video

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against a dermatologist for allegedly sharing a video on social media claiming that some products of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) are toxic and can lead to autoimmune diseases. The case has been registered against Dr. Sharanya Padma, a dermatologist associated with a private hospital.

According to the complaint filed by Padmavathi R, a KMF staff member, on Thursday, the video shared on social media stated that Nandini products such as cream buns, strawberry-flavoured milk, and paneer are toxic and contain chemicals, and that daily consumption of these products may lead to autoimmune diseases. She further claimed that such consumption would necessitate the use of dangerous drugs like steroids and that prolonged intake would certainly cause cancer in the future.

She also claimed that strawberry-flavoured milk does not contain natural strawberries but is prepared using artificial colours and preservatives. She questioned how the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had granted permission for the production of such products.

Additionally, she stated that consuming these products would damage health and alleged that since KMF is a government company, the government is profiting from producing and marketing such products. She further claimed that these products are not food but poison and that KMF should not release them into the market.

The Malleswaram police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, after the video went viral, KMF released a press statement on Thursday condemning the video as baseless, misleading, and brand-defaming. It clarified that it strictly adheres to all food safety standards prescribed by the FSSAI. The federation assured that Nandini milk and milk products are safe for consumption and that consumers need not worry.