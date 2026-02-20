Garbage stir ends as Karnataka govt offers special package for landfill areas

BENGALURU: Namma Bengaluru’s garbage issue appears to have been resolved for now with people of Bellahalli and nearby areas in Byatarayanapura assembly constituency ending their agitation against Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) following an assurance to develop their areas and provide all amenities.

According to a senior official from BSWML, administrative approval for release of Rs 350 crore has been given to implement development projects in Yeshwanthpur, Byatrayanapura, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru South and Anekal assembly constituencies.

Areas, including Mithaganahalli, Kannur, Bidarahalli and Bellahalli in Byatarayanapura and Mahadevapura assembly constituencies, Kannahalli and Seegehalli in Yeshwanthpur, Chiguranahalli in Doddaballapur, Chikkanagamangala in Anekal and Hulhalli and Lakshmipura in Mantapa and Hulimangala panchayats in Bengaluru South will be developed.

He said Rs 90 crore each has been allocated to Yeshwanthpur, Byatarayanapura and Mahadevapura. Similarly, Rs 50 crore for Anekal, Rs 20 crore for Bengaluru South and Rs 10 crore for Doddaballapur will be given for basic infrastructure works in areas where garbage processing plants or dump sites are located. “Tenders have to be invited for works such as roads, drains, footpaths, installation of electric poles, improvement of lakes, and drilling of borewells to be taken up immediately in these areas,” the official said.

Hemanth Kumar of Kogilu Cross near Bellahalli said people there are frustrated over the delay in implementation of basic infrastructure projects.