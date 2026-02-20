Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar writes to Karnataka CM on violations of bar timings

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP MLA from Rajajinagar, S Suresh Kumar, has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raising concerns over liquor shops opening early in the morning. He urged the state government to strictly enforce excise rules, warning that revenue collection should not come at the cost of social well-being.

Kumar noted that early morning hours are crucial for families, with children preparing for school and homemakers attending to household responsibilities. The sight of men and youth queuing or consuming alcohol outside liquor shops at dawn, he said, disrupts neighbourhood peace and affects family life.

Alleging violations, he said many bars operate beyond permitted hours, with some functioning round the clock. During his “One Ward Walk a Day” programme, he reportedly found a bar open at 6.30 am in his constituency and intervened to have it shut, questioning whether officials and bar owners were unaware of the rules until an elected representative stepped in.