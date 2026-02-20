Upa Lokayukta writes to Karnataka top cop on DySP's conduct

It is also astonishing that the registration number on the tipper lorry and its chassis number do not match each other, but the DySP’s statement that he will act only on the complaints shows how he is discharging his duties...,” Justice Veerappa stated in the order, which was also marked to Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Mysuru, and Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner, who is on the District Level Task Force Committee of Mandya, for ensuring compliance with various directions issued in the order.

The Upa Lokayukta also noted that, unfortunately, Cheluvaraju also stated that it is not his duty to prevent illegal mining, as the government intends to establish a separate panel for it. It is nothing but shirking of institutional responsibility by pointing out that the Department of Mines and Geology is the sole stakeholder in preventing it, though he is a duty-bound authorised officer, as notified by the state government in the notification dated January 21, 2014, to prevent the same. His statement is against the provisions of KMMC Rules and notifications, which itself is dereliction of duty, the Upa Lokayukta observed.

Upa Lokayukta seeks answers from DySP

1 How many police officers have been deputed in his sub-division to check minor minerals transport vehicles?

2 How many vehicles checked as provided under Rule 43(3) of KMMC Rules, with details of registration number of vehicles?

3 What are the action initiated for violations, if any, during the course of checks for unauthorised transportation of minor minerals under IPC/BNS?

4 How many vehicles without GPS illegally transport minor minerals, and seizure and report of such vehicles?

5 How many vehicles do not carry required documents as provided under Rule 43(2) of KMMC Rules?