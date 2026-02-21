Inform NIA, don’t take reward, chief imam tells Muslims

BENGALURU: Following the NIA announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the whereabouts of Laskhar-e-Taiba operative Junaid Ahmed, Bengaluru’s City Market Jamia Masjid Chief Imam Maqsood Imran Rashadi has stated that members of the community should not look for rewards and serve the nation by passing on information about the fugitive terrorist.

The Imam said, “The Islamic faith never professes terror acts, killing innocents, and since the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a wanted notice along with a cash reward of Rs 5lakh for informants, the community should not look for rewards, and instead just do a service to the nation by ensuring such persons are caught and dealt with,” he said.

“I am going to get this information announced in masjids across the state. Community members will be asked to give information about Junaid Ahmed and such persons who are harmful to society at large in case they come across them.”

There are about 800 masjids in Bengal-uru alone, and over 2,000 masjids across Karnataka, and the community will be asked to look for Junaid based on post-ers circulated by NIA. It is the primary duty of all citizens show loyalty, and anyone who violates the law of the land or is involved in terror acts, the community will be asked to inform the authorities, Rashadi added.