Singer Parveen Sultana on music then and now

On Friday at the Udupa Music Festival in Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, singer Parveen Sultana took the stage to a packed hall. The applause came instantly and what followed was discipline in a khayal form, carrying the weight of decades of practice and the long journey that made her the singer she is today.

The 75-year-old singer began learning music from her father at the age of four. “My father was a wonderful singer who did not pursue music professionally, but he learned from great masters. That was the lineage I was introduced to. Those days were different. Now we live in a ‘jet age’ where speed is everything – no one has time. Earlier, we used to practice for three hours, take a break and go back to practice. That is why our music is very pure. We had to move up step by step with lots of patience.” Her father, a zamindar, recognised her talent early but set clear rules. “He told me, ‘If you want to take this forward as a profession, you have to take it thoroughly.’ At home, it was 24 hours of classical music. Not only practice, but theory too. You have to know the raga and have to hold on to it properly,” she reminisces, going back to her past finely weaved by music.

Growing up in Nagaon, Assam, meant long journeys to Kolkata to train with her guru, Pandit Chinmoy Lahiri. “I would travel by a small aircraft. I would feel sick, take tablets, sleep for almost 24 hours to recover and then go to learn. It was a hard phase but it built endurance,” she remembers, also highlighting the steps towards success, the meaning and rules of which have changed over time. She shares a word of advice to young musicians, saying, “Eagerness, love of music and dedication to practice are missing. People want shortcuts, but when you climb up too quickly, it doesn’t take much time to come down. You have to be religious when it comes to music.”