16th Beyond Carlton meet highlights fire safety challenges

BENGALURU: The 16th Beyond Carlton Memorial was held on Saturday, bringing together fire safety experts, mental health professionals, survivors, first responders, and citizens to reflect on lessons from past tragedies and the increasing complexity of fire risks in modern life.

The event featured the launch of the report Fire Safety in India: A Beyond Carlton Perspective 2026, which reviews recent fire incidents, identifies risk patterns, and highlights gaps in awareness and preparedness.

Panel discussions, featuring experts including RA Venkitachalam, Trustee, Beyond Carlton, and Dr Bhaskar Dixit, Professor, Jain University, noted that fires are increasingly occurring in houses, vehicles, and public spaces. Emerging risks are linked to higher electrical loads, battery usage, and combustible synthetic materials in modern interiors.

Speakers emphasised the importance of keeping fire exits and terrace doors unlocked and accessible, as locked exits have contributed to fatalities in past incidents. Regular fire drills and clear signage were recommended.