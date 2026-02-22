16th Beyond Carlton meet highlights fire safety challenges

BENGALURU: The 16th Beyond Carlton Memorial was held on Saturday, bringing together fire safety experts, mental health professionals, survivors, first responders, and citizens to reflect on lessons from past tragedies and the increasing complexity of fire risks in modern life.
The event featured the launch of the report Fire Safety in India: A Beyond Carlton Perspective 2026, which reviews recent fire incidents, identifies risk patterns, and highlights gaps in awareness and preparedness.
Panel discussions, featuring experts including RA Venkitachalam, Trustee, Beyond Carlton, and Dr Bhaskar Dixit, Professor, Jain University, noted that fires are increasingly occurring in houses, vehicles, and public spaces. Emerging risks are linked to higher electrical loads, battery usage, and combustible synthetic materials in modern interiors.
Speakers emphasised the importance of keeping fire exits and terrace doors unlocked and accessible, as locked exits have contributed to fatalities in past incidents. Regular fire drills and clear signage were recommended.
Experts also warned that electrical systems designed for earlier usage levels are now under strain due to air conditioners, multiple appliances, and charging of electronic devices and electric vehicles. Overloaded wiring, unnoticed faults, and informal charging practices were identified as serious hazards.
The discussions pointed to changing fire patterns, including battery-related fires, bus fires, and incidents linked to new fuels and technologies. Speakers observed that public apathy and the belief that fires “will not happen to us” often lead to neglect of basic precautions, allowing similar tragedies to recur.
Mental health expert Dr Kartik Kashyap, highlighted the psychological impact of fire incidents, noting that survivors may experience acute stress reactions, anxiety, flashbacks, and post-traumatic stress. They emphasised the need for supportive listening, community support systems, and spaces where survivors can share their experiences without judgement, helping them move towards recovery and resilience. Firefighters from Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services were honoured at the event.