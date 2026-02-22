BSWML likely to launch Kasa Mukta app on Monday

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) is set to launch its clean Bengaluru drive with the ‘Kasa Mukta’ mobile application, likely on Monday.

Officials will monitor waste collection and eliminate black spots through the Kasa Mukta application. The app features a video and photo segment, a complaints register, a remarks column, penalties for violations, and rewards for members of the public who report indiscriminate waste dumping through photos or videos.

Senior BSWML officials, garbage contractors, link workers, and pourakarmika marshals were briefed in a recent meeting on how to track waste collection and clear it efficiently once the application is launched. The control room will monitor complaints via the app and will also receive feedback once the issues are resolved. Regarding rewards for public reporting of littering at street corners, the decision will be announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar.

A senior official said, “This initiative should have been rolled out in 2025. Due to technical fixes in the application, approval from DCM DK Shivakumar was pending. The public will be penalised for waste dumping and littering on street corners. A portion of the penalty amount will be used to provide rewards.”

Meanwhile, the existing problem of waste dumping on street corners persists. The recent increase in black spots is attributed to a strike by villagers on Tuesday and Wednesday over fund allocation for development. This led to a pile-up of around 6,500 tonnes of waste. It was supposed to be sent to the Mitganagalli quarry pit, but over 250 garbage-laden trucks were stopped at the Kannur and Bellahalli entrances as part of the protest. “The issue was resolved just two days ago. The situation is expected to return to normalcy within a week, considering the backlog and the daily collection of 3,000 tonnes of waste,” official said.