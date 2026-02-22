Corruption deep rooted in Bescom: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The trapping of a minimum of two to three officers in a month, particularly from the Bescom within the jurisdiction of the court, reveals how corruption has been deep rooted in the electricity supply company, said KM Radhakrishna, Judge of Special Court for Lokayukta Cases, rejecting the bail application of Executive Engineer of Bescom, KV Rajesh, on Saturday.

K V Rajesh, working at the E-11 Division of Bescom at Indiranagar, was trapped after a licensed electrical contractor lodged the complaint with the Lokayukta police.

The owner of a building in Medahalli of Bengaluru East Taluk, authorised the contractor to get renewed power supply connections of 24KV capacity and get the RR numbers activated. Accordingly, the complainant, on December 4, 2025, submitted an application in the name of the building owner to the accused, Rajesh.

When the complainant met the Chief Engineer on January 30, 2026, the Chief Engineer informed him to contact the accused, saying he had already spoken to him. Then he enquired with Rajesh, who allegedly told him to give one or two lakh rupees in addition to Rs 5 lakh to be given to the Chief Engineer, who is the approving authority, as he already informed. Finally, Rajesh told him to give Rs 7 lakh.

Accordingly, on February 9, 2026, Rajesh was trapped by the Lokayukta police after he had accepted the undue advantage of Rs 7 lakh from the complainant and the money was recovered from the car, in the presence of the complainant.

Denying the allegations, Rajesh stated that he has been in judicial custody since February 10, and he is ready to abide by any conditions in the event that bail is granted.