Karnataka govt allows development on 100 acres on Bengaluru outskirts

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said the government is allowing development on 100 acres of land near the hills on Bengaluru’s outskirts. Landowners willing to give their land for development will be compensated according to the 2013 land acquisition law.

Shivakumar announced after a marathon meeting with officials under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, including all five City Corporation Commissioners and heads of parastatal agencies, to review infrastructure development.

“Compensation will be provided to those who part with land within a 40-km radius. The Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner will oversee this. Land near Kolar, Magadi, Nelamangala, and Tumakuru roads is being prioritised, and quality roads will be developed along these stretches,” he said.

On e-Khata, Shivakumar said 10 lakh certificates will be issued to property owners on April 3. Conversion of B Khata accounts to A Khata has also been initiated, with around 7,000 applications received.

Regarding road infrastructure, Shivakumar said road works worth `2,671 crore have been taken up in the last three months. He instructed officials to complete the projects by the end of April, before the arrival of the rains. On welfare measures, he said nearly 30,000 street vendors have applied for financial assistance. The government plans to provide pushcarts, identification cards, and facilities for vending.

Sarcastic take on BJP’s honesty

Just before the meeting, Shivakumar made a sarcastic remark regarding the BJP after its Shirahatti MLA Chandru Lamani was caught by the Lokayukta in connection with a Rs 5 lakh bribe. Shivakumar said, “Is BJP not the most honest in this country?” Reacting to media queries on the BJP MLA’s arrest, he added, “The BJP is not corrupt, isn’t it? Someone must have given you wrong information. Let’s wait and see what Lokayukta says. I will respond later.” On claims that Youth Congress protests at the AI conference were anti-national, he said, “I will know the stand of our senior party leaders on this issue and then respond.”