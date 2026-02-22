Panel must to clear Sarakki lake encroachment: Karnataka High Court

The court said the panel should submit a report to the court within three months as to the action taken for clearance of unauthorised constructions, as well as other actions or measures taken by it. The court stated that the order passed by a Bench of this court in 2014, which required the encroachments in the buffer zone of the lake to be cleared, the lake area to be fenced, and the buffer zone of the lake area to be fenced, has not been complied with. Although specific directions were issued, it is clear from the affidavits filed by GBA and the DC that Mahavir Developers have been constructing in a portion of the buffer zone.

Mahavir Developers contended that it has been granted a sanctioned plan and has also been issued a commencement certificate. The court stated that it had not placed on record any occupancy certificate granted by the then BBMP. Hence, it is clear that any construction put up by it within the buffer zone of 30 metres from the actual lake boundaries, even if it is in accordance with the sanctioned plan, is illegal and unauthorised. In the sanctioned plan, there is a specific stipulation that “the building constructed should not be occupied without obtaining an occupancy certificate from the competent authority,” the court said.

Mahavir Developers disputes claim

In the affidavit, the DC and BBMP stated Mahavir Developers have encroached upon the buffer zone of the lake, but Mahavir Developers disputed the affidavit as well as the sketch produced, on the grounds that the building constructed by it is beyond the buffer zone of 30 metres from the lake boundary. The map indicates that an extent of 1679.389 square metres of the buffer zone has been occupied. However, it was not party to the survey which recorded the encroachment, Mahavir Developers claimed.