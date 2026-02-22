Prestige group wins 30 year naming rights for Bellandur metro station

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday signed a definitive agreement with Prestige Beta Projects Pvt Ltd of the Prestige Group granting naming rights for Bellandur Metro Station on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Corridor of Phase-2A.

Under the 30 year agreement, the station will be renamed “Prestige Bellandur Metro Station” from the commencement of commercial operations. The base deal is valued at Rs 80 crore.

An additional Rs 10 crore is payable if the developer chooses to build an exclusive pedestrian skywalk connecting the station to its property, taking the total value to Rs 90 crore.

BMRCL said the move is part of its strategy to boost non-fare revenue and strengthen financial sustainability. The agreement also allows limited interior advertising rights (up to 1,000 sq ft) and allocation of 3,000 sq ft of commercial space within the station. The station will remain a public asset under BMRCL’s ownership and control.

Juggy Marwaha, CEO & Executive Director of Prestige Group said, “This is our way of giving back to the city- by strengthening mobility, convenience, comfort, and seamless connectivity to one of the largest office parks coming up on the ORR.”