Son of Basavaraj Bommai’s former PA dies by suicide

The police identified the deceased as Hemanth, the son of Chandru, who was the personal assistant (PA) to former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Photo | special arrangement
BENGALURU: 20-year-old Hemanth, son of Chandru, Personal Assistant (PA) to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Lottegollahalli in the Sanjaynagar police station limits on Friday night. The deceased was a second-year B.Com student at a private college in Malleswaram.

On friday, his parents and other family members were home, preparing to leave for Tirupati today. Family members later found him hanging from a ceiling fan in his room on the second floor of the house.

Police said that Hemanth had an argument with his mother over giving jewellery to his sister. Following the altercation, he went into his room and locked the door. After speaking to a friend late at night, he switched off his mobile phone. The reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained. A case of unnatural death is registered and further investigation is underway.

