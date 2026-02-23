Cabbie held for abusing, overcharging woman at Kempegowda International Airport

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old cab driver was arrested by the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police for allegedly harassing a woman passenger at the terminal and demanding an excess fare.
The accused has been identified as Nagesh. According to police, the incident occurred around 8 am on February 21. The woman, identified as Priyansh, had booked a cab through an app and arrived at Terminal 2 of KIA. While the fare displayed on the app was Rs 982, the driver allegedly demanded Rs 1,450.
When she questioned the excess charge and insisted on paying the amount which was shown on the app, Nagesh allegedly refused to return her luggage unless she paid the higher fare. The woman further alleged that he used abusive language, threatened her, and attempted to intimidate her.
She then called the emergency helpline 112 and reported the overcharging and misconduct. A Hoysala patrol team reached the spot and tried to resolve the issue. However, the accused allegedly abused Assistant Sub-Inspector Narasayanaswamy during the intervention.
As the woman had a flight to catch, the ASI subsequently filed a complaint. A case was registered against the accused, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
Makali godowns blaze: Property gutted, 5 injured
Bengaluru: Five men sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out in perfume warehouse in Makali under the Madanayakanahalli police station limits on Sunday morning. The fire also spread to adjacent godowns, causing extensive property damage.
The police said that the fire broke out around 11.30am in the perfume warehouse and soon spread to neighbouring godowns storing air conditioners, processed dog food, and gas cylinders.
A major disaster was averted as the gas cylinders were shifted immediately. Five Fire and Emergency Services personnel were pressed into service. The flames were brought under control after prolonged efforts. The fire is suspected to be caused by a short circuit.