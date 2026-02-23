Cabbie held for abusing, overcharging woman at Kempegowda International Airport

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old cab driver was arrested by the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police for allegedly harassing a woman passenger at the terminal and demanding an excess fare.

The accused has been identified as Nagesh. According to police, the incident occurred around 8 am on February 21. The woman, identified as Priyansh, had booked a cab through an app and arrived at Terminal 2 of KIA. While the fare displayed on the app was Rs 982, the driver allegedly demanded Rs 1,450.

When she questioned the excess charge and insisted on paying the amount which was shown on the app, Nagesh allegedly refused to return her luggage unless she paid the higher fare. The woman further alleged that he used abusive language, threatened her, and attempted to intimidate her.

She then called the emergency helpline 112 and reported the overcharging and misconduct. A Hoysala patrol team reached the spot and tried to resolve the issue. However, the accused allegedly abused Assistant Sub-Inspector Narasayanaswamy during the intervention.

As the woman had a flight to catch, the ASI subsequently filed a complaint. A case was registered against the accused, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.