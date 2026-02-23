Crashes claim 31 lives/day in Karnataka; max accidents on highways

BENGALURU: On an average, 31 people die and 86 sustain injuries in road accidents every day in Karnataka, with 62.68% of these accidents reported on national and state highways in 2025. In January 2026 alone, 1,009 people lost their lives in road accidents. Senior police officers said that overspeeding, negligent behaviour by road users, ongoing highway works and infrastructure issues are major factors behind these accidents reported.

In 2025, 11,408 fatal accidents and 31,751 non-fatal accidents were reported in the state.

In 2024, these numbers were 11,480 and 31,588. Majority of these accidents have occurred on highways.

The statistics also revealed that in 2025, 891 people lost their lives in road accidents in Bengaluru, the highest in the state, followed by Belagavi district at 750 (plus 140 under the commissionerate) and Tumakuru at 689.

A senior officer from Bengaluru Rural district explained that accidents can be controlled through three key measures. The first is engineering — ensuring good infrastructure, including proper lighting, lane markings, foot overbridges and service roads. The second is enforcement by the police. The third is education and awareness campaigns on road safety and responsible driving behaviour.

The police department is now enforcing strict action and educating the public about road safety through various programmes, including campaigns on social media. The officer said the major reasons for highway accidents are overspeeding, negligent driving behaviour and fatigue among heavy vehicle drivers.