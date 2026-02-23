Hype reloaded: Flipperachi on FA9LA fever ahead of his India concert

The video begins with a flicker of menace. Actor Akshaye Khanna walks into frame; the beat drops, and in no time, FA9LA becomes a mood. Soon after Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar’s release at the box office, that clip was everywhere. Reel by reel, edit by edit, the track, crooned by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, surged across Instagram, stitching into fan tributes and slow-motion swagger cuts. The regional smash hit found a second life, this time in India, where Flipperachi is gearing up to perform for a multi-city concert, with the first stop in Mumbai and second in Bengaluru.

The 36-year-old recalls how Singh sharing the track on Instagram sent it into overdrive. “I realised it the moment the film came out and Ranveer posted it. Immediately, it caught on social media and I knew this was about to be special,” he recalls the ‘surreal moment’.

The playful, high-energy FA9LA’s story began in a studio session with producer DJ Outlaw. The minute he got the beat, Flipperachi says, he felt like they already had a hit. He built the song, quite literally around movement. “The way I approached writing the song was to make it around different dances. So the lyrics are basically different dance moves strung together with some popular meme references. When FA9LA [also crooned by Daffy] first came out in 2024, it actually went viral in our region and in Sri Lanka as well,” the singer, also known for hits like Ee Laa, Samboosa and Camouflage, reveals.

Then came Dhurandhar, and with it, reinvention of the celebratory song. Khanna’s intense screen presence too changed the game. What was once a dance anthem was now carrying an edge. Lauding Khanna, Flipperachi says, “I loved it. Akshaye’s performance gave the song a different persona. The song was purely perceived as a fun number. But that moment in the film, the villain-energy, gave it a twist. The beat has some dark elements, which the production team caught and felt would be a great fit for the scene, so props to them.”