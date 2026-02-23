It's a Goal! Silver-winning futsal player Mithila Ramani from Bengaluru reveals struggles and hopes for women's sports

"It was incredible and surreal when I got my jersey and the announcement came that I’d made it into the team. A large part of it was that my dreams as a 15-year-old were coming true,” says Bengaluru-based football and futsal player Mithila Ramani. The 28-year-old recently donned an India jersey for the first time to compete at the SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship against 7 South Asian countries and bring home the silver medal.

“I was always a sporty kid,” says Ramani, who currently plays football for the Bengaluru club Kemp FC, crediting the skills she picked up playing whenever and wherever she could as a child, with helping her adapt to futsal. “Growing up, we never had access to a turf, so I would play a lot of football on concrete or a hard mud ground, hence, it was easy for me to play on a hard, wooden, futsal court,” she says, pointing out, “What took me time to get used to is the intensity of futsal. While football is all about sustained energy for 90 minutes, here you play in bursts and you have to give your 100 per cent, doing a lot of sprints. In football, you have a lot more space and time to make decisions, but futsal demands making decisions in a split second.”

Although Ramani has her eye on the gold next year, the silver was definitely meaningful, since an injury took her out of the running for nationals last year. “When you end up missing key matches because of an injury, that feels like a very low point. Last year, it took me a while to come back from a massive leg fracture. It was one of my most difficult times. It’s always important to have people to talk to when going through setbacks like this,” she confesses.