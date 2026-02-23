North City chief Pommala Sunil Kumar to officials: Ensure waste segregation at source

BENGALURU: To avoid dependence on landfill sites and yet keep the city clean, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Sunday issued strict instructions to solid waste management officials to make waste segregation at the household level mandatory.

This measure was initiated in view of the challenges faced in waste disposal due to protests by local residents near landfill sites in recent times. Wet waste collected from households shall be sent to processing units for compost preparation, while dry waste will be transported to recycling units and waste-to-energy plants.

He also set a target to all Assistant General Managers and Deputy General Managers of the corporation to take necessary action to achieve a target of collecting 65-70 per cent segregated waste by the end of March 2026.

Kumar instructed officials and staff to actively cooperate in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 assessment. As part of this, the first phase of a special cleanliness campaign has been scheduled from March 1 to 8, and he has asked officials to ensure large-scale participation by citizens, associations, organizations and public representatives, besides organising awareness programmes.

To preserve the city’s aesthetics and earn appreciation from citizens, he advised officials to ensure that no black spots (garbage dumping points) remain within the corporation limits.