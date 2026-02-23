Time for a crash course in safe driving - Onus on parents to prevent underage driving in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: On Friday, February 13, parents of seven youngsters, including five minor boys, woke up to the most painful news of their lives. Till the police called them, the parents were under the belief that their children were at home and sleeping in their rooms. The horrific accident happened on the access-controlled Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) expressway between Hoskote and Devanahalli near Kambalipura, between 4.30am and 4.45am, involving a brand new XUV700, a bike and a Canter. Shockingly, the person driving the XUV was a minor boy aged 17.

After this incident, the police department has kept a strict vigil on underage riders/drivers. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has warned parents not to give vehicle keys to underage children.

“Driving below the legally permitted age is a violation of the law. Parents who fail in this are directly or indirectly, contributing to serious and sometimes fatal road accidents. The recent tragic accident near Hoskote underscores the gravity of the issue,” the commissioner said.

To address such issues, a topic on road safety has been included in school textbooks. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said special drives have been conducted since Tuesday. He added that any vehicle found being driven by a minor will be seized. The vehicle owner and parent will be produced before court, and appropriate legal action will be initiated.