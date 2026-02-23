Woman files plaint, activist Snehamayi Krishna booked in new case

BENGALURU: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who was arrested by CCB police for allegedly circulating fabricated documents on social media, was booked in another case. A fresh FIR was registered against him at Basaveshwaranagar police station on Saturday.

Krishna was questioned overnight for allegedly circulating fabricated documents against former MUDA Commissioner GB Natesh, and was later released on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by Pavithra BN (37), a resident of LIC Colony, an FIR was registered against Krishna and former Bengaluru University professor Mylarappa BC. In the FIR, Pavithra states that on the evening of December 5, 2025, she received a letter at her residence, which allegedly contained defamatory statements about her late husband and her advocate Raghu.

It referred to a complaint filed at Mahalakshmipuram police station seeking reinvestigation into her husband’s death. She further alleged that a threat note was enclosed in the letter, pressuring her to withdraw cases filed against Mylarappa. The letter reportedly contained a mobile number and included threats and abusive language.

She stated that the accused’s actions caused her severe distress, adversely affected her children’s education, disturbed the peace at her residence, and created fear for her safety. Based on the complaint, the police initially registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) on December 6, 2025. After obtaining permission from court, an FIR was registered against Snehamayi Krishna and Mylarappa under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS.