ABVP protests against 'anti-national' event at Azim Premji Univ; activists taken into preventive custody

BENGALURU: Tension erupted at Azim Premji University in Sarjapur after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest alleging that the institution had hosted an “anti-national” programme on Tuesday evening, portraying the Indian Army in a poor light.
The protest was against a programme allegedly held to discuss the 1991 Kunan Poshpora incident. After ABVP activists reportedly resorted to vandalism, Sarjapur police took several of them into preventive custody.
According to the ABVP, an organisation named SPARK, reportedly sponsored by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), conducted the programme at Azim Premji University. The programme was allegedly held to discuss the Kunan Poshpora case, which pertains to allegations of mass rape and assault against Kashmiri women by Indian soldiers.
However, the university authorities denied the allegations and said it had not authorised any event of this nature. "Those who had forced their entry into our campus were protesting about an event that they claimed was going to be held on our campus.
The University follows strict procedures before any event is held on campus. This event which was allegedly planned by a small group of students, did not happen at all," APU said in a statement.
During the demonstration, ABVP activists raised slogans against the university, displayed placards and the Tricolour, and smeared black ink on the university’s name board as a mark of protest. The agitation later escalated as some activists allegedly attempted to enter the university campus.
Following incidents of vandalism, police rushed to the spot to contain the situation and took ABVP activists into preventive custody. At this juncture, some of the students raised slogans against ABVP activists.
The agitators alleged that they were being taken into custody by the police while letting free those who assaulted them. However, the police clarified that no assault took place.
Meanwhile, messages circulated on the university community’s WhatsApp groups alerted students about the protest outside the campus and requested them to remain indoors and avoid engaging with anyone outside.
In a memorandum addressed to the Union Home Ministry, the ABVP demanded strict action against the student organisation allegedly involved in conducting the programme and called for an inquiry into the incident. The group also sought action against the university administration for allegedly permitting such events on campus.
Bengaluru Rural District SP Chandrakanth MV, who visited the spot, told TNIE that 18 members had been taken into preventive custody and that the situation is currently under control, and further investigation is underway.
In the statement, the university said, "Today (Feb 24th) evening around 6 pm, a group of 20 people forced their way into our (Azim Premji University) campus in Bangalore. They shouted slogans, vandalised some of the property, and assaulted a few of our security guards and students. We reported the incident immediately to the local Police Station. The Police acted swiftly and rounded them up... We strongly condemn the ruckus and violence that was unleashed on our campus by this external group of people."