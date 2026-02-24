ABVP protests against 'anti-national' event at Azim Premji Univ; activists taken into preventive custody

BENGALURU: Tension erupted at Azim Premji University in Sarjapur after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest alleging that the institution had hosted an “anti-national” programme on Tuesday evening, portraying the Indian Army in a poor light.

The protest was against a programme allegedly held to discuss the 1991 Kunan Poshpora incident. After ABVP activists reportedly resorted to vandalism, Sarjapur police took several of them into preventive custody.

According to the ABVP, an organisation named SPARK, reportedly sponsored by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), conducted the programme at Azim Premji University. The programme was allegedly held to discuss the Kunan Poshpora case, which pertains to allegations of mass rape and assault against Kashmiri women by Indian soldiers.

However, the university authorities denied the allegations and said it had not authorised any event of this nature. "Those who had forced their entry into our campus were protesting about an event that they claimed was going to be held on our campus.

The University follows strict procedures before any event is held on campus. This event which was allegedly planned by a small group of students, did not happen at all," APU said in a statement.

During the demonstration, ABVP activists raised slogans against the university, displayed placards and the Tricolour, and smeared black ink on the university’s name board as a mark of protest. The agitation later escalated as some activists allegedly attempted to enter the university campus.