Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Rao seeks social media help to trace missing nephew

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has sought the help and support of social media users to help locate his 33-year-old nephew Aniruddh Ramesh, who is missing since February 16.

Rao’s post on X said, Aniruddh is an assistant professor of Psychology at a prominent college in South Bengaluru, and lives in Hanumanthanagar. He is 32 years old, 6’2” tall and is quiet.

Rao told TNIE that his nephew’s whereabouts are still unknown, and he has sought help from social media users due to their wide reach. “Aniruddh is unmarried. Except for withdrawing Rs 9,000 in cash, he has not taken his vehicle, credit cards or even mobile phone. He has not left any note also,” Rao added.

Aniruddh’s sister Apoorva Avinash filed a complaint on February 17, and police registered a missing persons case. According to the complaint, Aniruddh was working at a private college in Jayanagar, and reportedly went missing after coming out of his workplace between 4.45pm and 5pm on February 16.

“Aniruddh is said to have taken his laptop. Zero FIR was registered at Hanumanthanagar police station. The case was transferred to Tilaknagar police station, since he went missing near his college,” said an officer.