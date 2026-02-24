Indo-French deal to introduce AI in St John’s admin

BENGALURU: St John’s Research Institute (SJRI) partnered with French startup H Company to evaluate the use of ‘agentic artificial intelligence’ in healthcare administration. French President Emmanuel Macron cited the initiative as an example of Indo-French cooperation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The AI-driven system deployed at St John’s Medical College Hospital aims to reduce administrative burden on medical and clinical staff by automating repetitive and time-intensive tasks, improving operational efficiency and enabling healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care.

The initiative will begin with an operational phase to understand resource management processes and clinical staff coordination. Once integrated with the hospital’s existing technology platform, the system will function in a live environment, performing backend tasks related to resource allocation and management, informed St John’s.

The partnership is jointly designed by the H Company and with the SJRI leadership, including Dr Tony D S Raj, Dean, St John’s Research Institute, and Head, Division of Medical Informatics and Dr Dhinagaran D, Assistant Professor in collaboration with Sara Oomen, the Chief of Nursing services at St. John’s.